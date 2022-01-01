Thousands more flights canceled amid bad weather, Omicron spike

Some 4,700 domestic flights have been canceled this weekend, with poor weather conditions contributing to delays already exacerbated by the Omicron variant.

The latest: A total of 1,964 flights going within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled in the U.S. on Sunday as of 9 a.m., according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 1,081 were delayed.

A total of 2,749 domestic flights were canceled on Saturday.

Driving the news: Wintry conditions have so far caused 256 flights to be nixed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and more than 30 at Chicago Midway International Airport as of 8:50 a.m. EST.

Denver, Detroit and Newark have had almost 200 cancellations each due in part to snow-related problems, per FlightAware.

More than 8,000 flights have been canceled worldwide since Saturday.

Pandemic-related staff shortages had already created record-high cancellations.

More than 12,000 flights have been axed between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, according to ABC News.

The state of play: The Federal Aviation Administration released a notice on Friday, warning travelers that they should expect delays to continue due to COVID-related staffing shortages.