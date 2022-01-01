Thousands more flights canceled amid bad weather, Omicron spike

Sign up for our daily briefing
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Some 4,700 domestic flights have been canceled this weekend, with poor weather conditions contributing to delays already exacerbated by the Omicron variant.
The latest: A total of 1,964 flights going within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled in the U.S. on Sunday as of 9 a.m., according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 1,081 were delayed.
- A total of 2,749 domestic flights were canceled on Saturday.
Driving the news: Wintry conditions have so far caused 256 flights to be nixed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and more than 30 at Chicago Midway International Airport as of 8:50 a.m. EST.
- Denver, Detroit and Newark have had almost 200 cancellations each due in part to snow-related problems, per FlightAware.
More than 8,000 flights have been canceled worldwide since Saturday.
Pandemic-related staff shortages had already created record-high cancellations.
- More than 12,000 flights have been axed between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, according to ABC News.
The state of play: The Federal Aviation Administration released a notice on Friday, warning travelers that they should expect delays to continue due to COVID-related staffing shortages.
- "To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods," the FAA said.