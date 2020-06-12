Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures
Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Patrons enjoy the 200-foot dive on the SheiKra roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned by SeaWorld.
The state of play: After being closed for 87 days, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld in Orlando reopened yesterday for the first time since March 16.
Masks are required for visitors age 2 and up. Most people complied, although some let them droop or took them off, the Orlando Sentinel reports.
- SeaWorld has "face covering relaxation zones," where people can sit down and take off their masks,
- The park is selling masks decorated like shark’s teeth or a dolphin’s snout.
Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.
