Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures

Patrons enjoy the 200-foot dive on the SheiKra roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned by SeaWorld.

The state of play: After being closed for 87 days, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld in Orlando reopened yesterday for the first time since March 16.

Masks are required for visitors age 2 and up. Most people complied, although some let them droop or took them off, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"face covering relaxation zones," where people can sit down and take off their masks, The park is selling masks decorated like shark’s teeth or a dolphin’s snout.

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.

