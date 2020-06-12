1 hour ago - Health

Theme parks begin reopening after 3 months of coronavirus closures

Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP

Patrons enjoy the 200-foot dive on the SheiKra roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, owned by SeaWorld.

The state of play: After being closed for 87 days, Busch Gardens and SeaWorld in Orlando reopened yesterday for the first time since March 16.

Masks are required for visitors age 2 and up. Most people complied, although some let them droop or took them off, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

  • SeaWorld has "face covering relaxation zones," where people can sit down and take off their masks,
  • The park is selling masks decorated like shark’s teeth or a dolphin’s snout.

Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will begin a phased reopening July 11.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

The truth about the May jobs report

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The responses of fewer than 41,000 people were used to determine a major part of last month's U.S. unemployment rate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells Axios.

Why it matters: That's the lowest number in modern history and is one of many unusual developments in government data collection that have affected important readings for months.

