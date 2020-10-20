Mike "Doc" Emrick, who has broadcast 47 years of pro hockey, won eight sports Emmy awards and is a member of seven halls of fame, retired on Monday.

Why it matters: Emrick, affectionately known as "Doc" for his Ph.D. in communications, was as about close as a broadcaster can get to being universally beloved.

"This just seemed to be the time that was right," Emrick, 74, told NY Post. He called his 22nd Stanley Cup Finals last month. Fun fact: Doc grew up in farm-country Indiana and never played hockey. He also doesn't know how to skate.

Play-by-play style: Known for his abundance of verbs, Emrick once used 153 different words to describe the movement of the puck during a USA-Canada game at the 2014 Olympics.

"He was able to get away with a descriptive, radiolike, wood-to-wood calls, on network television," former Miami Heat play-by-play announcer David J. Halberstam told NYT.

"The textbook says, 'Caption, don't describe. Vin Scully said: 'On radio you're a puncher, and on television you're a counterpuncher.' Emrick broke the cardinal rule on each of his broadcasts, yet he was beloved."

Looking ahead: This could be just the beginning of drastic changes to NHL broadcasts, with NBC's longtime U.S. rights deal set to expire after next season.

The last word: At the end of every Stanley Cup Final since 1990, Emrick read the words of AHL beat writer Steve Summers:"The episodes in life that last so many years in memory are often measured in fleeting moments as they happen."

