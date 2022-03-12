Why it matters: That voting turnout infrastructure will be stress-tested once again this year as Democrats — including Abrams in her own second run for governor — seek to prove the high turnout of voters of color last cycle wasn't just a former President Trump-related fluke.

ATLANTA — The voter engagement movement Stacey Abrams spearheaded has proven so successful that it has inspired new groups built on her model and made fundraising easier for others.

ATLANTA — The voter engagement movement Stacey Abrams spearheaded has proven so successful that it has inspired new groups built on her model and made fundraising easier for others.

Why it matters: That voting turnout infrastructure will be stress-tested once again this year as Democrats — including Abrams in her own second run for governor — seek to prove the high turnout of voters of color last cycle wasn't just a former President Trump-related fluke.

And they'll do so amid new Republican-written voting rules and limits on absentee ballot voting.

The big picture: Abrams says the rise of similar groups was part of the plan. In an interview, she tells Axios that, in fact, she intended "to build things that are replicable and exportable."

Groups like the New North Carolina Project and the New Pennsylvania Project are trying to duplicate her success in Georgia by working to expand their states' electorate, targeting voters of color and low propensity voters.

Even Republicans are trying to learn from her model. Former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler founded Greater Georgia with that mission last year.

At the time, Loeffler noted that in 2020, "We had tremendous efforts in terms of the ground game ... [b]ut what we saw on the other side of the ballot was even more. They had thousands more staffers, thousands more volunteers."

There's also been a benefit for other Georgia groups that report easier access to money and donors thanks to Abrams, directly or indirectly.

Steve Phillips, a San Francisco-based Democratic donor and early Abrams supporter, tells Axios that Abrams' involvement with a group "automatically just elevates the group in my mind."

Helen Butler, longtime director of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda — which has been organizing voters of color for nearly 25 years — confirms she's been able to access new funding sources because Georgia has "been in the spotlight," thanks in large part to Abrams' messaging.

The backstory: Abrams and her New Georgia Project didn't just register and organize voters — they changed Georgia's progressive landscape.

"In 2014, you could count on your hands and toes the number of groups that were doing this work. That's not possible anymore," said Nsé Ufot, who has been leading the group since 2014.

How it works: Armed with data showing the untapped potential of Georgia's voters of color, Abrams took her message to donors and raised $4 million in 2014 alone.

The funds fueled a statewide, data-informed effort to hire professionals to go door to door, get people registered, and then talk to the voters who campaigns were ignoring to convince them to actually vote.

One key was persistence: Ufot said it takes 14 contacts to convert a new registrant into a voter.

Another was targeted engagement. "What we found was that voter education was the difference," said Abrams. "It's like handing someone the keys to a car but never teaching them to drive."

That means researching each message sent to a voter. For example, Ufot said, "We had to do fish fries on Fridays and focus groups and polling to understand what would convince a formerly incarcerated person that they indeed could register to vote again."

The other side: While Georgia Republicans acknowledge the power of Abrams' voter engagement work, they often credit the voter registration surge to the automatic driver registration policy Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp implemented in 2016. (Some Georgia Democrats have made the same point.)