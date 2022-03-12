Axios
Emma HurtThomas Wheatley
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

4. The Stacey Abrams blueprint

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

ATLANTA — The voter engagement movement Stacey Abrams spearheaded has proven so successful that it has inspired new groups built on her model and made fundraising easier for others.

Why it matters: That voting turnout infrastructure will be stress-tested once again this year as Democrats — including Abrams in her own second run for governor — seek to prove the high turnout of voters of color last cycle wasn't just a former President Trump-related fluke.

