 The shape of income in America - Axios
The shape of income in America

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics

This chart shows how weekly incomes for workers 25 and older vary by education level, gender, and race/ethnicity. Each bar represents an education level — less than high school, high school, some college, bachelor's degree, and advanced degrees. The width of the bar is what share of each demographic has the given educational attainment. The height of each bar is the income range for each level of education — the upper limit is the 90th percentile, the lower limit is the 10th percentile, and the middle number is the median. Use the arrows to scroll through different demographics.

  • Educational attainment: Last week, we published a chart showing how Asians — especially men — out-earn all other demographics. This chart makes the reason clear: According to the BLS data used for this chart, about 65 percent of Asian men and 63 percent of Asian women hold a college degree of greater.
  • Women are more educated: In every group except Asians, more women than men hold college and advanced degrees — white men (37.5%), white women (44.7%); black men (28.2%), black women (34.8%); Hispanic men (17.5%), Hispanic women (25.6%); Asian men (65.2%), Asian women (62.9%).
  • The pay gap: Men out-earn women in every education level, and even at the occupation level, the gap persists.
Poll: Most Republicans think Trump lies or exaggerates

Andrew Harnik / AP

A majority of Republicans (68.7%) surveyed in Trump Country (Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio and Pennsylvania) think the president exaggerates or intentionally lies — but they don't care.

It's a sign of Trump's durability with his base, and an intriguing finding of a research project (3,491 likely midterm voters, interviewed by interactive robocall) by the Firehouse Strategies guys — GOP consultants Terry Sullivan, Alex Conant and Will Holley — and the big-data firm 0ptimus.

The firms gave Axios AM readers a first look at their results (full memo here):

  • "[E]ven more voters ... think ... Republican members of Congress [exaggerate or lie]. ... Yes, voters think Trump is dishonest, but he's not worse than other politicians."
  • "[M]ost Republican and independent voters say they won't punish Republicans in 2018 for failing to deliver."
  • "If Republican lawmakers face difficulties in midterm elections, it likely won't be for failing to pass big legislation."
  • "Nobody feels pressure from their base to compromise."
Expect Putin to inject chaos into French election

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The polls say centrist Emmanuel Macron has more or less smooth sailing to the French presidency in the second round of voting on May 7. But Kremlin-linked hackers have already attempted to infiltrate his campaign, and political observers expect further attempts to disrupt the election by Vladimir Putin, who supports far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Quick take: With most polls showing Macron up 20 to 25 points, Le Pen stands very little apparent chance of winning. But even if Putin can't swing the election to her, he can serve his long game of encouraging divisions within NATO countries, and fomenting doubt about the integrity of their democratic institutions. Look for fake news to raise the specter of terrorism and sow distrust of Muslim migrants.

Putin favors Le Pen in part because she has said she'll vote to terminate EU sanctions against Russia. She has explicitly identified herself with the Russian leader and President Trump, describing them as "new world" politicians, and Russia has supported her party with millions of Euros in funding.

U.S. and European intelligence agencies have rung the alarm about intrusive Russian cyber and fake news attacks that appear designed to create a crisis environment in the West. Now, experts say France is next.

Daniel Baer, the former US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, said:

"Russian disinformation won't just be about Macron. It will amp up the terrorist threat as a political hot button. It will be aimed at arousing anti-Muslim sentiment. Given that Le Pen is so far back in the polls, my hunch is that — as with the U.S. — the Russian game plan will not be primarily about making her win, but rather about sowing doubt/discord/confusion."

The ground in France — as in the U.S. and elsewhere in the west — is fertile for such action, said Pasi Eronen, a cyber expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Putin's method, he said, is to needle already-existing discontent. "We are allowing Russia to work against us by not addressing those wounds in our society," he told me.

Wilbur Ross compares tariffs to the war with ISIS

Frank Franklin II / AP

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dove into the Trump administration's stricter enforcement of trade deals while speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday morning. Key takeaways:

  • Trade war with Canada: "I wouldn't regard the Canadian situation as being anything like the war with ISIS, but it certainly is a very precise set of tariffs on a very precise set of imports."
  • Free trade: "The other countries that talk about free trade are really very protectionist — Europe, China, Japan. So they have the rhetoric of free trade, but the reality of protectionism. That set of facts is not going to be permitted to continue."
  • Canadian dairy taxes: "It seems a little strange to me you would effectively prohibit dairy products from the U.S. going into Canada... it basically is very, very protectionist... you have some signs that NAFTA is not working very well."

Big question for Albertsons pursuit of Whole Foods

Julie Jacobson / AP

Albertsons, the Idaho-based supermarket chain owned by Cerberus Capital Management, reportedly is exploring a takeover offer for Whole Foods Market. Well, at least that sounds more plausible than earlier reports of Amazon wanting to buy Whole Foods, which is under pressure from activist Jana Partners.

Whole Foods is currently valued at around $11.6 billion, which means a premium bid would dwarf even the $9 billion that Albertsons paid for Safeway in early 2015. Or, put another way, Albertsons would probably need help from other investors.

The big question: Can Cerberus can convince potential partners that this deal creates the viable exit path that Albertsons has otherwise been unable to take ― including a failed 2015 IPO attempt?

Tyson Foods is paying $4.2 billion for sandwich maker

Source: Giphy

Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Ohio-based packaged sandwich company AdvancePierre Foods for around $4.2 billion, or $40.25 per share in cash (9.8% premium on Monday's closing price). Sellers include Oaktree Capital Management, which holds around a 42% of AdvancePierre's common stock and said that it will support the transaction.

Not done yet: This is really the first in a two-step process for Tyson Foods, which announced just yesterday that it will refocus on its core proteins biz by selling off its three non-protein brands (Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Kettle and Van's).

Big price: AdvancePierre shares had climbed 33.2% so far in 2017, prior to the premium being paid by Tyson. Moreover, the $40.25 per share sale price is nearly double the $21 per share where AdvancePierre went public just seven months ago.

Only 37% of Americans want ACA repealed

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Just 37% of Americans want to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, while 61% say it should be kept and improved, per a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Don't blow it up: There's an ongoing lawsuit by House Republicans, which would defund the cost-sharing reductions of ACA, bringing the law's entire framework down. That's probably what Trump is referring to when he says ACA is in "serious trouble," but that'd be a terribly unpopular choice for the GOP as only 13% of Americans want to see the law fail.

Google changes its algorithms to combat fake news

The tech giant, which owns roughly 80% percent of the U.S. search market and over 40% of the U.S. digital ad market, says it's made updates to its algorithms to surface more "authoritative content."

Why it matters: This is one of the biggest steps Google has taken to combat fake news since the election. Google and Facebook, the two largest platforms and media distributors, have been under intense pressure for years, but more so since the election, to reassure advertisers that their content won't appear next to fake news sites or ads.

Changes:

  • Ranking changes: Google says its adjusting the hundreds of signals used to elevate searches in its queries to help surface more authoritative pages and bury "low-quality" content, like content that denies the Holocaust's existence.
  • New Search Quality Rater guidelines: Google uses real people to assess data about Google's search results. They are updating the guidelines those raters use to address feedback.

Our thought bubble: Fake news is prevalent on platforms, where scammers can game the system to maximize clicks and exposure to either make money or sway public opinion. Google tends to have more fake news perpetrators using the platform for monetization, whereas Facebook, whose algorithm is based off of emotional response among other factors, tends to have more of a fake news to persuade public opinion problem than Google.

Republicans risk drifting away from public opinion on health care

Andrew Harnik / AP

The American public largely disagrees with the process President Trump and congressional Republicans are taking to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The new flashpoint: The GOP's new proposal would let states decide whether to keep all of the law's insurance protections for people with pre-existing conditions, as well as determine whether to provide them with minimum coverage benefits.

  • Let states decide on pre-existing conditions: 26%
  • Require for all states: 70%
  • Let states decide on minimum benefits: 33%
  • Require for all states: 62%

Why it matters: The poll suggests that Republicans risk drifting farther away from public opinion in their latest health care compromise. It doesn't say states should decide whether to cover pre-existing conditions at all, but it would let them opt out of federal rules that ban insurers from charging more to sick people.

Man vs. machine takes TED stage

TED Conference

In what would appear to be an apt metaphor, this year's TED conference kicked off in Vancouver Monday night with Taiwanese dancer and choreographer Yi Huang doing an elaborate dance with a robot.

Why we care: "Will we dance with robots or will they just simply throw us off the stage?" asked TED curator Chris Anderson, introducing this year's conference. "These are pretty urgent questions."

Chess champion Gary Kasparov knows a thing or two about this relationship, having defeated many computers before losing to IBM's Deep Blue in 1997.

  • "Machines have calculations; we have understanding," Kasparov said. "Machines have objectivity; we have passion."
  • "We should not worry about what our machines can do today. Instead we should worry about the things they still can't do. We will need the help of the new intelligent machines to turn our grandest dreams into reality."
Also on display at TED are advances in virtual reality—as well as its persistent price limitations.

  • I had a chance to try out the Ghostbusters experience put on by The Void. It's such a marked improvement from the Indiana Jones-like exhibit that TED attendees experienced last year.
  • The packs are lighter, the graphics more sophisticated, and the experience more compelling. The blaster shot accurately at ghosts of all shapes and sizes with a pleasing haptic feedback.

How I would put it: Last year's demo felt exciting mainly for the future it portended; the Ghostbusters exhibit felt like something I might pay for and feel I got my money's worth — though the $30 price The Void typically charges still seems a bit steep.

The Void isn't the only VR experience at TED this year. A new interactive film from Chris Milk lets people don HTC Vive headsets and interactively wind their way through the evolution of life, from multi-cell organisms through the present and far into the future.

Our social networks live on after we die

Anthony Walker / U.S. Army Photo

Posting photos on Facebook for our friends and colleagues might not be a waste of time, as a new study shows our social networks appear to stay intact even after we die.

Why it matters: The study is the first-ever large-scale effort to look at the resilience of a person's social network — online or off — after his or her death. The researchers found increased interactions after someone died of cancer or an accident and less frequent communication after suicide or other causes that have stigma attached to them.

Our thought bubble: How does posting about or tagging someone in a photo translate into support? Can our online relationships be relied on in real life — and does that even matter?

Methodology: Researchers looked at 15,000 anonymized Facebook networks involving 770,000 people to see how resilient human social structures were after the person at the center of them died. They found friends of the deceased not only stayed engaged, they actually increased their ties to each other afterwards, often for years. Close friends interacted 30% more than usual in the month after a mutual friend's death. Their contact waned after that month but even 2 years later they were interacting about 3% more when compared to networks of friends who hadn't suffered a loss.

Interesting detail: 18-24 year olds increased their social network interactions most after a death of a mutual friend or colleague.

Trump to Canada: stop making life tough on U.S. dairy farmers

Kiichiro Sato / AP

Days after pledging to "stand up for our dairy farmers" on the stump in Wisconsin, President Trump again lashed out against one of his new favorite trade topics — Canadian import tariffs — on Twitter this morning:

Canada's moo-tives: Canada has always had a high import tax on dairy products to prop up its domestic market, but Trump is mad because the country recently closed a loophole that allowed U.S. farmers to sell "ultrafiltered milk" used in cheese and yogurt production, without a tax — a market worth nearly $100 million to U.S. farmers, per The Globe and Mail.

Fresenius buying Akorn for $4.3 billion

Michael Probst / AP

Fresenius Kabi, a U.S. subsidiary of German health care giant Fresenius SE & Co., is acquiring generic pharmaceutical company Akorn for $4.3 billion. However, Fresenius included a stipulation in the merger agreement that would allow it to back out of the deal if Akorn's generics business materially deteriorates.

Largest shareholder backs it: John Kapoor, an Akorn board member and former Insys Therapeutics CEO who owns 25% of the company, has "committed to supporting the transaction," which bodes well for the deal closing early next year. Kapoor would bank more than $1 billion alone if the deal closes.

