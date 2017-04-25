- Lazaro Gamio
The shape of income in America
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics
This chart shows how weekly incomes for workers 25 and older vary by education level, gender, and race/ethnicity. Each bar represents an education level — less than high school, high school, some college, bachelor's degree, and advanced degrees. The width of the bar is what share of each demographic has the given educational attainment. The height of each bar is the income range for each level of education — the upper limit is the 90th percentile, the lower limit is the 10th percentile, and the middle number is the median. Use the arrows to scroll through different demographics.
- Educational attainment: Last week, we published a chart showing how Asians — especially men — out-earn all other demographics. This chart makes the reason clear: According to the BLS data used for this chart, about 65 percent of Asian men and 63 percent of Asian women hold a college degree of greater.
- Women are more educated: In every group except Asians, more women than men hold college and advanced degrees — white men (37.5%), white women (44.7%); black men (28.2%), black women (34.8%); Hispanic men (17.5%), Hispanic women (25.6%); Asian men (65.2%), Asian women (62.9%).
- The pay gap: Men out-earn women in every education level, and even at the occupation level, the gap persists.
