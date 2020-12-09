Get the latest market trends in your inbox

3. The next big thing in education: accessible job-training solutions

Employers need to rethink credentialing for the in-demand jobs of today.

  • Traditional degrees may not be the answer for everyone.

The idea: With four-year degrees out of reach for so many, the traditional definition of “higher education” needs to be expanded to include technical training, two-year degrees, and certificate programs that have been designed to help fill the roles in fields with the most openings.

Why it’s important: The way we work has changed, fast. For millions of Americans, especially those without a college degree, this shift has made it difficult to land a good job.

  • Key numbers: According to Beth Cobert, COO at the Markle Foundation, nearly 70% of working Americans lack a four-year college degree, which means they are overlooked for many job opportunities, and that makes it tough for these workers to secure jobs in a changing economy.

A solution: Scaling or forming more partnerships among employers, governments, nonprofits and higher education institutions.

  • These partnerships offer alternative pathways to good-paying, high-growth jobs.
  • One way how: by helping workers land new jobs after learning digital skills online, as with Google’s free Applied Digital Skills that teaches digital basics and its certificate in IT Support.

What Google is saying:

“We think that we can help our economy recover quicker by expanding access to digital skills and technologies that Americans need,” said Dunckelman.

  • So far, the company has donated $50 million to support the nonprofits preparing people for the future of work.

The takeaway: Together, employers, governments, and nonprofits have the power to expand opportunity for low-wage workers.

  • “We need to create real opportunities for people... And we think that takes collaboration across a broad range of stakeholders,” said Beth Cobert, COO at the Markle Foundation.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

American workers' stunning pivot

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.

The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

More than half of media jobs lost this year are in news

Data: Challenger, Gray & Christmas; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. Newsroom jobs include jobs in digital, print and broadcast. "Other media jobs" include jobs in television/film/streaming production, advertising, and book publishing.

Over half of the media jobs lost this year were in digital, print and broadcast newsrooms, according to new data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

The big picture: Recent high-profile departures, deals, widespread layoffs and restructurings amid the pandemic have journalists questioning whether there's stability anywhere within the industry.

Axios
Dec 8, 2020 - Axios Events

Most employers didn't pay furloughed workers' health care premiums

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

When the coronavirus forced businesses to tell their employees not to work, most kept paying at least some of those workers' wages — but not their health insurance premiums.

Why it matters: Millions of people have lost their income and their health care coverage at the same time during this pandemic, which could stick them with unaffordable medical bills or cause them to put off care they need.

