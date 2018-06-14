Battle for Yemen port city carries "catastrophic" risks for civilians

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on Wednesday launched the "largest assault of Yemen's war," according to Reuters, for the port city of Hudaydah.

Data: IHS Markit Conflict Monitor; Map: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

The big picture: The battle puts hundreds of thousands of civilian lives at risk, UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande told NPR. The port is a major lifeline for the Yemeni people, millions of whom are already suffering from famine, cholera, and other life-threatening conditions. Two-thirds of all humanitarian aid to Yemen enters through Hudaydah's port, per CNN, and 600,000 people living in the city and surrounding area are at risk from the conflict.