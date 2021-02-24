McDonald's is entering the chicken sandwich wars today, but I was wondering — what is the best *local* sandwich?

My first job was at Chick-fil-A in WDM, so you can trust my taste.

My methodology:

Ask DSM Dining Discoveries for recommendations. Drive around town eating five chicken sandwiches in three hours. 🌸 Drown in Pepto-Bismol.

Here are my top five picks in alphabetical order:

Angry Goldfish:

In my first bite, there was a rewarding “crunch.” (We’re in it for the *fried* part, right?)

Beyond the patty, I liked the thick-cut veggies, especially the red onions.

Price: $11 w/a side.

Address: 2301 Southwest 9th St., Des Moines; 515-288-2358

Bubba

A fried chicken sandwich from Bubba in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Downtown's southern-style restaurant has everything you're looking for: crispy breading, high-quality white meat, fresh veggies.

The honey hot sauce and pillow-y South Union Bakery buns were highlights.

Price: $11 w/a side.

Address: 200 10th St., Des Moines; 515-257-4744

Charlotte's Kitchen

The original chicken sandwich from Charlotte's Kitchen in Johnston. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

The original chicken sandwich from the food truck-turned restaurant is the ideal all-around sandwich.

The breading is crispy, the chicken — juicy. It's thick, but not overwhelming. The zesty mayo-like sauce adds just enough zing to compliment the chicken-flavor.

Price: $7.23 w/a pop.

Address: 6150 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston

Exile

The Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich from Exile in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

The Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich offers just enough spice for a satisfying mouth kick.

The creamy, spicy slaw mellows out the hot sauce, while the toasted pretzel bun adds a great crust and texture.

Price: $14 w/a side.

Address: 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; 515-883-2337

The Station on Ingersoll

A fried chicken sandwich from The Station on Ingersoll. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

The crispy chicken sandwich is big. It's a flatter, crispy chicken patty that packs a lot of smokey flavor in the breading.

Bring your appetite. The patty is so big, it hides the veggies.

Price: $10.50 w/fries.

Address: 3124 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines; (515) 381-0052

