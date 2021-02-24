Sign up for our daily briefing
A fried chicken sandwich from Angry Goldfish in Des Moines. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
McDonald's is entering the chicken sandwich wars today, but I was wondering — what is the best *local* sandwich?
- My first job was at Chick-fil-A in WDM, so you can trust my taste.
My methodology:
- Ask DSM Dining Discoveries for recommendations.
- Drive around town eating five chicken sandwiches in three hours.
- 🌸 Drown in Pepto-Bismol.
Here are my top five picks in alphabetical order:
Angry Goldfish:
In my first bite, there was a rewarding “crunch.” (We’re in it for the *fried* part, right?)
- Beyond the patty, I liked the thick-cut veggies, especially the red onions.
Price: $11 w/a side.
Address: 2301 Southwest 9th St., Des Moines; 515-288-2358
Bubba
Downtown's southern-style restaurant has everything you're looking for: crispy breading, high-quality white meat, fresh veggies.
- The honey hot sauce and pillow-y South Union Bakery buns were highlights.
Price: $11 w/a side.
Address: 200 10th St., Des Moines; 515-257-4744
Charlotte's Kitchen
The original chicken sandwich from the food truck-turned restaurant is the ideal all-around sandwich.
- The breading is crispy, the chicken — juicy. It's thick, but not overwhelming. The zesty mayo-like sauce adds just enough zing to compliment the chicken-flavor.
Price: $7.23 w/a pop.
Address: 6150 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston
Exile
The Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich offers just enough spice for a satisfying mouth kick.
- The creamy, spicy slaw mellows out the hot sauce, while the toasted pretzel bun adds a great crust and texture.
Price: $14 w/a side.
Address: 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; 515-883-2337
The Station on Ingersoll
The crispy chicken sandwich is big. It's a flatter, crispy chicken patty that packs a lot of smokey flavor in the breading.
- Bring your appetite. The patty is so big, it hides the veggies.
Price: $10.50 w/fries.
Address: 3124 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines; (515) 381-0052
This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.