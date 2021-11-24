Sign up for our daily briefing

Tracing Thanksgiving turkeys from farm to table

This year, the Thanksgiving turkey pipeline is experiencing supply chain problems, much like many industries and delivery systems in the U.S.

To understand exactly what's happening and where, Axios Local teams in Iowa, Minnesota, and Arkansas teamed up to talk to a top producers of animal feed, check in on one of the nation's biggest turkey producers and examine how one of the country's largest retailers is handling complications.

Nicole Cobler
Nov 19, 2021 - Axios Austin

Fewer turkeys, higher costs ahead of Thanksgiving

Bronze turkeys ready for market. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As Thanksgiving nears, economists warn that broader supply chain issues have trickled down to turkeys this holiday season.

The big picture: If you haven't bought a turkey yet for your feast, now's the time. Labor shortages and higher feed costs have jolted inventory and prices, according to David Anderson, professor and extension economist at Texas A&M University's department of agricultural economics.

Axios Local
Nov 23, 2021 - Economy & Business

America gears up for its most vegan Thanksgiving ever

A vegan "turkey" Thanksgiving meal. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Vegan bakers and chefs across the country are facing unprecedented demand as households prepare to cater to a growing number of vegans, vegetarians and "flexitarians" at Thanksgiving this year.

Why it matters: With the continued rise of plant-based meat sales and more meat-eaters opting for alternative meat products, this year's Thanksgiving is set to be America's most vegan-friendly yet.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

The crown princes of the UAE (left) and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi handout via Getty

The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn will build a desalination plant to provide water to Jordan.

