Two powerful storm systems are causing chaos as they dump snow and heavy rain across the United States, threatening the holiday plans of millions of Americans on the eve of Thanksgiving. And the "bomb cyclone" that's been pummeling the West Coast could bring a third storm to the east, the Washington Post reports.

What's happening: The wild weather "choked transportation across the center of the nation," the New York Times reports. Over 100 flights were canceled Wednesday and hundreds more were delayed, per Flightaware.