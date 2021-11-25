Sign up for our daily briefing

Thanksgiving air travel doubles 2020 level

Travelers wait in a long queue at the security checkpoint of Orlando International Airport on Nov. 24. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.3 million airline passengers on Wednesday — the highest number since the start of the pandemic and more than double the number of people who passed through TSA security checkpoints on the same day last year.

Driving the news: TSA said last week it expects to screen about 20 million air passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period this year.

  • People traveling for Thanksgiving this year — by car, bus, train or plane — could reach 53 million, according to AAA — 95% of 2019's total, Hope King writes.

By the numbers: Wednesday saw more than twice as many air travelers than the day before Thanksgiving last year when nearly 1.1 million airline passengers passed through TSA checkpoints.

  • TSA screened more than 2.6 million airline passengers on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in 2019.
  • The busiest air travel day in TSA history was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019, when nearly 2.9 million people were screened.

📷 In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

Hope King
Nov 24, 2021 - Economy & Business

Charted: The return of holiday travel

Data: TSA; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Air travel is closing in on pre-pandemic levels.

  • What to watch: The total number of people traveling for Thanksgiving this year — by car, bus, train or plane — could reach 53 million, according to AAA, or 95% of 2019 levels.
Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

A long line of people awaiting rides after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 23, 2021. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

Yacob Reyes
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department to ramp up prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Passengers prepare to exit an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department directed U.S. attorneys on Wednesday to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Why it matters: The department's statement comes amid a surge in unruly passengers incidents, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 5,000 occurrences this year.

