Mass shooting in Thailand mall: What we know so far
Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Officials in Thailand say at least 20 people have died and 31 are wounded after a Thai soldier opened fire at a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, AP reports.
What else we know: The shooter began his rampage at a military base, per the New York Times, shooting a superior officer and injuring several others. Police announced they secured the mall shortly before midnight (local time), per AP, but continued to comb the area for the shooter.
- Police issued a shelter in place warning for individuals still trapped in the mall via Twitter five hours ago, saying the alleged culprit was still in the mall.
- Facebook told the NYT it identified a brief live video posted by the suspected shooter. Sarah Pollack, a Facebook spokesperson, told the Times that Facebook had not found evidence that the shooting was streamed on Facebook Live.
- Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said a Thai soldier was behind the attack, per AP.
The police have yet to confirm a motive for the shooting.
- Thailand's public health minister said that officials "don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not," per AP.
Go deeper: The mass shooting news cycle is still short-lived
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.