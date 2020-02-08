Mass shooting in Thailand mall: What we know so far

Officials in Thailand say at least 20 people have died and 31 are wounded after a Thai soldier opened fire at a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, AP reports.

What else we know: The shooter began his rampage at a military base, per the New York Times, shooting a superior officer and injuring several others. Police announced they secured the mall shortly before midnight (local time), per AP, but continued to comb the area for the shooter.

Police issued a shelter in place warning for individuals still trapped in the mall via Twitter five hours ago, saying the alleged culprit was still in the mall.

Facebook told the NYT it identified a brief live video posted by the suspected shooter. Sarah Pollack, a Facebook spokesperson, told the Times that Facebook had not found evidence that the shooting was streamed on Facebook Live.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said a Thai soldier was behind the attack, per AP.

The police have yet to confirm a motive for the shooting.

Thailand's public health minister said that officials "don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not," per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.