Protesters give a three-finger salute, a symbol of democracy calls, as they hold up their phones outside the Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
The Thai government has issued an emergency decree outlawing large gatherings following massive demonstrations in Bangkok, as police arrested three protest leaders, per the BBC.
Driving the news: The youth-led protests began earlier this year over the dissolution of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's Future Forward Party. They've evolved into calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, a fresh constitution and for monarchy reforms, Reuters notes. Police said demonstrators had instigated "chaos and public unrest," but the BBC reports protests were "largely peaceful."