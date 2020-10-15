1 hour ago - World

Thailand issues emergency decree to ban gatherings amid huge protests

Protesters give a three-finger salute, a symbol of democracy calls, as they hold up their phones outside the Government House in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

The Thai government has issued an emergency decree outlawing large gatherings following massive demonstrations in Bangkok, as police arrested three protest leaders, per the BBC.

Driving the news: The youth-led protests began earlier this year over the dissolution of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's Future Forward Party. They've evolved into calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, a fresh constitution and for monarchy reforms, Reuters notes. Police said demonstrators had instigated "chaos and public unrest," but the BBC reports protests were "largely peaceful."

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Oct 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Protesters topple statues in "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage"

A protester stands over a toppled statue of President Theodore Roosevelt during an Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage protest in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday night. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Anti-colonization demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, pulled down statues of the late Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt ahead of the Columbus Day federal holiday, per the Oregonian.

Driving the news: Sunday night's action that also saw Oregon Historical Society's building vandalized was part of a movement that organizers called, "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage." The protests continued elsewhere in the U.S. Monday, with monuments defaced or torn down in Chicago and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine — The pandemic isn't keeping the health care industry down.
  2. Business: A pandemic-era Black Friday will try to spread out shopping crowds.
  3. Sports: The impact of college sports cuts on student athletes.
  4. World: Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says campaign raised $383 million in September

Joe Biden in Miramar, Florida, on Oct. 13. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that his presidential campaign raised a record $383 million in the month of September, topping the $364.5 million raised in August.

Why it matters: The news comes just 20 days before the election and is believed to be the most-ever raised by a presidential candidate in a single month, likely driven by the first presidential debate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow