The Thai government has issued an emergency decree outlawing large gatherings following massive demonstrations in Bangkok, as police arrested three protest leaders, per the BBC.

Driving the news: The youth-led protests began earlier this year over the dissolution of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's Future Forward Party. They've evolved into calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, a fresh constitution and for monarchy reforms, Reuters notes. Police said demonstrators had instigated "chaos and public unrest," but the BBC reports protests were "largely peaceful."