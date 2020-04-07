2 hours ago - Economy & Business

TGI Fridays takeover called off

Dan Primack

Photo by Chris Ison/PA Images via Getty Images

A blank-check acquisition company called Allegro Merger has terminated its $380 million takeover of restaurant chain TGI Fridays, which is owned by TriArtisan Capital Partners.

Why it matters: TGI Fridays is one of the world's largest eat-in restaurant franchisers, with more than half of its 842 stores located outside the U.S. Plus, its spinach and artichoke dip is downright delicious.

Details: Allegro last month pushed back the close date from March 30 to April 30, but says in a filing that the deal failure was a mutual decision based on "extraordinary market conditions and the failure to meet necessary closing conditions."

  • Allegro will liquidate and return its IPO proceeds to shareholders.

The bottom line: "[The deal's] collapse will likely generate significant questions about the chain, which struggled with steeply falling same-store sales going into the merger and had $371 million in debt." — Peter Romeo & Jonathan Maze, Restaurant Business

Dan Primack

Insurance broker Aon to buy rival Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Aon agreed to buy rival insurance broker Willis Towers Watson for nearly $30 billion in stock.

Why it matters: It's the largest merger so far in 2020, and the insurance sector's largest-ever merger. The combined company would become the world's most valuable broker, topping current market leader Marsh & McLennan.

Mar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business
Erica PandeyCourtenay Brown

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Main Street

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is grinding to a near halt to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. It's wreaking unprecedented havoc on the restaurant and retail industries — and their millions of workers.

Why it matters: Amid all the discussion about how the pandemic is roiling Wall Street, its most acute impact is being felt on Main Streets around the country.

Mar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

M&A activity crashes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Global merger and acquisition activity fell sharply in the first quarter of 2020, with dollar volume dropping 28% to $698 billion and the number of deals off 14% to 9,616, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv.

The big picture: The dollar drop was largely driven by the disappearance of megadeals valued at over $10 billion, which fell from $412 billion for the Jan. 1–March 28 period in 2019, to $179 billion that same period this year.

Mar 31, 2020 - Economy & Business