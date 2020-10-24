Texas Supreme Court stays order blocking limits on ballot drop-off sites

The Texas Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily stayed an order by the lower court that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott's limits on drop-off locations for mail-in ballots.

Why it matters: The move means voters will continue to be restricted to a single drop-off location per county for now. The state's Supreme Court gave both sides until Monday at 5 p.m. CDT to file responses as it considers whether to take up the issue. By then, there will be just over one week until the election.

Catch-up quick: The Third District Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a ruling by a state judge that blocked Abbott's (R) Oct. 1 proclamation restricting voters to one location for each county to drop off absentee ballots in the general election.

Abbott and Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs, who argue the proclamation is meant to protect election security, immediately appealed to the state's Supreme Court.

State Democrats have accused the governor of trying to suppress the vote by forcing voters to travel further and to more-crowded locations to drop their ballots.

Last week, a federal appeals court upheld Abbott's order under federal law, overturning a lower court’s ruling.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic has seen the 2020 elections fight spill over into courtrooms across the country, including in the Supreme Court.