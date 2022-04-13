A new inspection rule for commercial trucks coming in from Mexico has become a new threat to the supply chain.

Catch up quick: Traffic along the Texas-Mexico border has stacked up after state troopers started to stop and inspect more inbound trucks last week per an order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the name of border security.

Since Monday, truckers from Mexico protesting the rules have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge — the largest land port for produce coming into the U.S, according to the AP.

State of play: This afternoon, Abbott and Mexico's Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda agreed to end Texas checks at one of the 13 crossings between Texas and Mexico.

The backdrop: Gov. Abbott directed state troopers to begin “enhanced safety inspections” of commercial vehicles in response to the expected end of pandemic-era border controls.