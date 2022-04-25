The body of Bishop Evans, a soldier in the Texas Army National Guard who tried to save two migrants from drowning, has been found, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday.

State of play: The Texas Military Department said Sunday that Evans "went missing following his selfless efforts to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S."

The department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up fast: Evans went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass, a border town on the Rio Grande River.

Background: Evans joined the National Guard in May 2019 and was a field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas.

He also served in Kuwait and Iraq, where he was assigned "regularly" to support Special Operations Forces.

What they're saying: "We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," Abbott said.

"Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and the country."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.