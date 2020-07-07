Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases

Texas reported a record 10,028 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Why it matters: This is the first time the state reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas was one of the first states to reopen after its initial coronavirus lockdown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state's stay-at-home order to expire in late April.

By the numbers: Texas also reported more than 9,000 hospitalizations from the virus on Tuesday and set a daily record for deaths in a single day, hitting 60.

Of note: A lag in testing results from the Fourth of July weekend partially contributed to the increase in reported cases on Tuesday.

The big picture: The state renewed a public mask mandate last week because of the surge in new cases, while Abbott issued a proclamation allowing mayors and county judges to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

Only New York and Florida have also recorded more than 10,000 cases in one day. New York exceeded that milestone in April, while Florida reported 10,109 new cases last week.

