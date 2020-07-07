3 hours ago - Health

Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases

A person receiving a coronavirus test on July 7 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Texas reported a record 10,028 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Why it matters: This is the first time the state reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Texas was one of the first states to reopen after its initial coronavirus lockdown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state's stay-at-home order to expire in late April.

By the numbers: Texas also reported more than 9,000 hospitalizations from the virus on Tuesday and set a daily record for deaths in a single day, hitting 60.

Of note: A lag in testing results from the Fourth of July weekend partially contributed to the increase in reported cases on Tuesday.

The big picture: The state renewed a public mask mandate last week because of the surge in new cases, while Abbott issued a proclamation allowing mayors and county judges to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

  • Only New York and Florida have also recorded more than 10,000 cases in one day. New York exceeded that milestone in April, while Florida reported 10,109 new cases last week.

Go deeper: Texas hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed as coronavirus surges

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated Jul 6, 2020 - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records in the past week

Data: Compiled from state health departments by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

California recorded 11,529 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, beating the record it set last week (9,480).

The big picture: At least 15 states have broken their single-day coronavirus infection records in the past week, according to state health department data reviewed by Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
Jul 2, 2020 - Health

Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: This is a grim reminder that no part of the United States is safe from the virus. If states fail to contain their outbreaks, they could soon face exponential spread and overwhelmed health systems.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Health

Arizona reports record daily coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations

Arizona continues to administer coronavirus tests. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona reported a record 117 new coronavirus deaths, 3,356 total hospitalizations, and 869 ICU beds in use on Tuesday, according to data from Arizona's Department of Health Services.

Why it matters: The number of daily deaths in coronavirus hotspots across the Sunbelt has not reached the levels that New York saw at the peak of its outbreak, likely because many of the new cases are young people with little to no symptoms. But that could start to change as hospitals reach maximum capacity and more vulnerable groups contract the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow