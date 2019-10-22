Teva's stock shines after agreeing to opioid settlements

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three of the four defendants agreeing to pay $260 million to settle opioid litigation with two Ohio counties have seen their stock prices plummet, as the settlement leaves 2,700 more local governments still suing over the distributors' roles in the addiction crisis.

Why it matters: The deal could serve as a template that would put the companies on the hook for $47 billion in damages to all 2,700 counties serving as plaintiffs in the lawsuits, depending on what happens in individual representative "bellwether trials" that will shape negotiations.