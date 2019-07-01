Tesla's stock is beginning to recover after a brutal start to the year, rebounding about 25% from its June nadir as optimism about second-quarter vehicle deliveries has picked up steam.

The state of play: CEO Elon Musk's message to shareholders that there is "not a demand problem," and June 25 email to employees saying Tesla is "on track to set an all-time record" for deliveries have also helped stabilize the stock. But investors would be wise to sit out any celebration, Charley Grant at WSJ writes.