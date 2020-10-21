Tesla continues longest profitability streak in company history

Tesla reported its fifth consecutive quarter of profitability — raking in $331 million, the most money since the run began — alongside a record number of deliveries of its electric cars.

Why it matters: Tesla has become the world's most valuable automaker. It's on the longest money-making streak in the company's history, despite disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What to watch: Legacy automakers — like General Motors, which also has a stake in electric vehicle upstart Nikola — are getting more aggressive about their electric vehicle ambitions. Other would-be competitors are getting more attention from investors, with a slew of electric vehicle companies going public via SPACs.

Yes, but: None of those competitors has impacted Tesla's hold on the electric vehicle market. The "existential question" for Tesla is whether "that status quo is going to continue," Joseph Osha, an analyst who covers Tesla at JMP Securities, tells Axios.

Between the lines: Questions remain about whether Tesla will gain inclusion in the S&P 500 index, opening it up to the roughly $11 trillion worth of investment funds that track the index, per Bloomberg.