Elon Musk touts Q1 results despite "exceptionally difficult quarter"
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Saturday that "supply chain interruptions" and China's zero-COVID policy made for an "exceptionally difficult quarter."
Driving the news: Tesla produced 305,407 vehicles and delivered over 310,048 vehicles during the first quarter, "despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns," according to Business Wire.
- "Outstanding work by Tesla team and key suppliers saved the day," Musk wrote in a tweet on Saturday.
Catch up quick: Tesla's fourth quarter earnings in 2021 beat Wall Street estimates, reporting $17.72 billion in revenues and $2.54 earnings per share.
- Tesla last year also said supply chain constraints were the "main limiting factor" in vehicle production, Axios' Ben Geman reports.
What to watch: Tesla will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on April 20.
Go deeper: 3 takeaways from Tesla's big quarter