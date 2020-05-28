Tesla CEO Elon Musk earned the first performance-based payment of his compensation plan, a tranche of 1.7 million Tesla shares that would amount to about $775 million based on the company's stock price at market close Thursday, according to an SEC filing reported by CNBC.

The big picture: Musk does not take a salary, but owns about 18.5% of the company — worth about $24 billion — as of May 1, per CNBC. The options are set to vest over 12 tranches that use different milestone requirements.