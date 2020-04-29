1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tesla's first-quarter earnings to provide glimpse at coronavirus impact on its business

Ben Geman
Tesla, which dominates electric vehicle sales in the U.S. and has a growing global reach, will report its first-quarter earnings after markets close today.

The big picture: Bloomberg's preview of CEO Elon Musk's quarterly call tonight points out that Tesla's share price has been resilient despite production shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • However, they also caution: "He’ll probably have to assure the market that his lone U.S. vehicle-assembly plant in California can resume production relatively soon and that customers who are quarantining now will be chomping at the bit to buy Model Y crossovers and Model 3 sedans once they re-emerge."

But, but, but: As Business Insider points out, the biggest coronavirus disruptions began well into Q1, so "the impact of those difficulties won't show up until the company adds up the second-quarter numbers."

  • "More pressing is how Tesla plans to ride out the remainder of Q2 and stay afloat through a gradual restart of the US economy in the second half of the year," they report.

World coronavirus updates

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

The novel coronavirus has now infected over 1 million people and killed more than 58,355 Americans in less than three months since the first known death related to COVID-19 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Context: 58,220 Americans died during the Vietnam War that lasted for 19 years, according to the National Archives. The rate of COVID-19 deaths is 17.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, per NPR, which notes "8.5 troops were killed for every 100,000 U.S. residents" in the war's deadliest year, 1968.

Americans are starting to drive again, but still staying away from public transit

One thing that will affect post-pandemic oil demand and carbon emissions is how quickly — and how much — driving ultimately bounces back compared to other modes of moving around.

Driving the news: Rough proxy data via Apple provides early signs that driving is starting to come back in a number of U.S. cities, while light rail and bus use basically isn't (yet).

