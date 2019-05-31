Tesla said Friday that it's now taking pre-orders for Model 3s in China with a 286-mile range and announced pricing for the vehicles built there, according to published reports.
Why it matters: The announcements show how Tesla, which is struggling financially, is seeking to expand sales of the vehicle that's key to its future.
By the numbers: Per TechCrunch and others, the base price for the Chinese-built Model 3 will be around $47,500, which is "some 13 percent cheaper than its previous entry-level option."
- Tesla also announced via Twitter that it's now taking orders for Model 3s in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland and Macau.
The backdrop: Automakers are readying a slew of electric vehicle models in coming years that appeal to Americans' thirst for size, Axios' Steve LeVine reports.
What's next: Tesla and a crowd of other carmakers — Ford, VW, Volvo and a startup called Rivian — are on the verge of releasing a slew of SUVs, crossovers and electric pickup trucks.
