By the numbers: Per TechCrunch and others, the base price for the Chinese-built Model 3 will be around $47,500, which is "some 13 percent cheaper than its previous entry-level option."

Tesla also announced via Twitter that it's now taking orders for Model 3s in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland and Macau.

The backdrop: Automakers are readying a slew of electric vehicle models in coming years that appeal to Americans' thirst for size, Axios' Steve LeVine reports.

What's next: Tesla and a crowd of other carmakers — Ford, VW, Volvo and a startup called Rivian — are on the verge of releasing a slew of SUVs, crossovers and electric pickup trucks.

