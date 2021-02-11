Ex-Windows boss leads new health data startup "Truveta"

Terry Myerson, who ran the Windows unit for part of his 20-year career at Microsoft, is on a new mission to make data more central in medical treatments, with Truveta, the startup he runs that’s backed by 14 health systems.

Why it matters: Too many important decisions are still made based on doctors' personal experiences.

The big picture: The company aims to aggregate an anonymized data set from its 14 backers, as well as potentially other health systems that want to join in the effort.

"We need data to really understand health and there is no data set like this anywhere in the world," Myerson told Axios.

Context: Myerson, who left Microsoft in 2018 and has been an adviser at Seattle's Madrona Venture Group, said the pandemic persuaded him to get involved in a health science startup.

"It went from a really important, interesting project to an imperative," Myerson said of the effort.

What's next: Truveta is currently working with test data, but Myerson said the goal is to build out a fuller data set this year.