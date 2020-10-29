3 dead after knife "terror" attack in Nice, France

Photo: Valery Hache / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
Three people have been killed and others injured in a stabbing attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, NBC News reports.
The big picture: A man with a knife began the attack at approximately 9 a.m. local time, killing two people inside the church and one who was seeking refuge. Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.
- The mayor of Nice said this morning that "Everything points to a terrorist attack."