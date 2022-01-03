Sign up for our daily briefing

Terra Firma seeks buyer for U.K.'s Annington Homes

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Terra Firma is seeking a buyer for British residential property owner Annington Homes, at an asking price north of £9 billion (including assumed debt), per Sky News.

Why it matters: Annington is one of the U.K. largest private landlords. Most of its 40,000 homes occupied by British military personnel, per a 200-year agreement with the Ministry of Defense.

The bottom line: "Terra Firma acquired Annington in 2012 from Nomura, the Japanese bank where [Terra Firma boss Guy] Hands previously worked on a series of pioneering deals, for a reported £3.2 billion. It was one of a string of property-related purchases that the tycoon has made, generating huge rewards for his family and, on many occasions, his external investors," per Sky News.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer promises vote on Senate rules changes by MLK day

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Photo: Sarah SIlbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Democrats will use Thursday's anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to propel their efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: In a letter to colleagues Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will debate and vote on changing Senate rules if Republicans block a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). He promised a vote on Senate reforms by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at an Oklahoma County Health Department Vaccine Clinic on Nov. 17. Photo: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility on Monday to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Why it matters: The expansion comes as coronavirus cases soar to record numbers due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, raising concerns over hospitals' ability to respond to the anticipated deluge of patients.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's monopoly gambit

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Monopolies cause inflation — so cracking down on monopolies will cause inflation to decline. That's the claim of the Biden administration, anyway.

Why it matters: It's very hard to find good-faith arguments on any side of this debate. But one thing is clear: The U.S. government is currently being broadly blamed for rapidly rising prices. If inflation does decline, for any reason, then it will surely claim credit.

