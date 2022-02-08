Revived Telltale Games will show off its first game since closing

Resurrected studio Telltale Games will show off its upcoming sequel to The Wolf Among Us Wednesday during a livestream.

The details: The event starts at 10 a.m. PT and will be streamed via YouTube. Geoff Keighley will host.

Why it matters: It's the first major look at a new game from Telltale, a studio with a complicated history.

Catch up quick: Following years of internal turmoil around company culture, crunch and bad management, Telltale effectively shut down in 2018.

More than 250 employees were laid off without warning, with a skeleton crew kept on to wrap up projects; some of its assets were auctioned off to LCG Entertainment.

As part of that sale, LCG obtained back-catalog rights to licensed games such as Batman and The Wolf Among Us.

The company announced in 2019 that The Wolf Among Us would get a second season created in collaboration with a handful of the game's original developers, who went on to form their own studio, called AdHoc.

Yes, but: Telltale as it exists today is not the same company that shuttered, nor did it retain much of the studio's talent.