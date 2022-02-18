Telfar closes out NY Fashion week

Telfar Clemens, the designer behind "the Bushwick Birkin" closed out this season's New York Fashion Week.

Why it matters: The show itself — ambitious and the opposite of subdued — and its timing are harbingers of change, writes Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic at the New York Times.

The unofficial honor has gone to Marc Jacobs for almost a decade.

Clemens, a queer Liberian American, stands for everything the fashion establishment has long ignored.

The big picture: The show was made to demonstrate that he is becoming his own establishment, says Friedman.