Telfar closes out NY Fashion week

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer

Fashion designer Telfar Clemens. Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Telfar Clemens, the designer behind "the Bushwick Birkin" closed out this season's New York Fashion Week.

Why it matters: The show itself — ambitious and the opposite of subdued — and its timing are harbingers of change, writes Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic at the New York Times.

  • The unofficial honor has gone to Marc Jacobs for almost a decade.
  • Clemens, a queer Liberian American, stands for everything the fashion establishment has long ignored

The big picture: The show was made to demonstrate that he is becoming his own establishment, says Friedman. 

  • “[And] the way these things go, [what he’s built] has only made the establishment love him more, especially as the establishment grapples with its own history of racism and need to make reparations," she added.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he's "convinced" Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Friday that he is "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that U.S. intelligence indicates he will target Kyiv — the capital and a city of 2.8 million people.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are now certain that Russia is planning not just a small invasion to take territory in eastern Ukraine, but a large-scale attack that could topple the Ukrainian government and cause massive devastation across the country.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
4 hours ago - World

White House believes Russia is behind cyberattacks in Ukraine

General view of the port from a park on Feb. 18 in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Pierre Crom/Getty Images

The U.S. believes Russia is responsible for recent cyberattacks in Ukraine, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S. has warned that Russian cyberattacks could precede or be coordinated in tandem with a military invasion. The targeting of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and several banks marked the largest denial-of-service attack in the country's history, per Axios' Zachary Basu.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 4 hours ago - World

Canadian police arrest dozens in trucker protests

Police and a tow truck begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022

Ottawa police announced Friday it has arrested 70 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests, and has towed 21 vehicles.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow