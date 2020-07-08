Networks fear a fall without the NFL

While all major sports scramble to rescue their seasons, the networks are fixated on the NFL, which accounted for 41 of the 50 top-rated telecasts of any kind in 2019, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The NFL made up 39% of all ad revenue for Fox last year, 24% for CBS, 21% for NBC and 17% for ESPN (including ABC playoff simulcasts). "It’s practically the only thing on the minds of the networks," John Kosner, a former ESPN executive who is an industry consultant, told the Post. "If you lost an NFL season, you’re looking at a financial hemorrhage."