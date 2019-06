Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of Teleflex dropped 3% today after the medical device maker recalled its endotracheal tubes, which are supposed to help patients breathe. The FDA classified the recall as Class I, the most serious kind, after 4 deaths were linked to the devices.

Yes, but: Teleflex's stock price is up 30% year to date. Medical device fatalities are crushing for patients and their families, but usually are just blips on the stock market.