Teen's book spotlights women leaders in tech, politics and more

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Maya Sharma

Maya Sharma's debut book, on sale this week, features interviews with 25 women who charted their own course to success. It's a topic she knows a lot about — she can now call herself a published author before even graduating high school.

The big picture: Sharma, the 16-year-old daughter of prominent wireless industry consultant Chetan Sharma, said the women featured in "Paving: Conversations with Incredible Women Who are Shaping Our World" all have different stories but that she hopes young girls take away one key lesson. "She did it and so can I."

The backstory: Sharma's journey to writing "Paving" began three years ago with a single interview for her school newspaper, a chat with Mary Lou Pauly, the mayor of Issaquah, Washington.

  • Pauly is one of the women featured in the book, alongside others including Ariana Huffington, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, whose district encompasses most of Seattle and several suburbs.

I got an early read of the book and a chance last week to talk to Sharma, who said she was particularly excited about the inauguration of Kamala Harris as vice president.

  • "My parents are Indian, so being able to see Kamala Harris, who has the same heritage I do, is very inspiring," she said.

Sharma said she was probably most nervous interviewing Janet Yellen, who was then the first female Federal Reserve chair (and this week was confirmed as President Biden's treasury secretary).

  • "My hands were shaking," she recalls. "My voice was shaky."

Between the lines: "Paving" isn't intended to inspire girls only. Sharma said she hopes boys and adults will also get valuable advice on leadership from a wide range of perspectives.

  • "It's got a little something for everyone," she said.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
19 mins ago - Economy & Business

SEC says it will "closely review" restrictions on Reddit-fueled stocks

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday warned Robinhood and other brokerages that it will "closely review" actions they took on Thursday that prevented investors from buying stock in GameStop and other popular Reddit-fueled stocks.

Why it matters: The move from Robinhood generated anger across the political spectrum and among small investors who wanted to participate in one of the most exciting stock-market trades of the moment.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
58 mins ago - Technology

Facebook developing a tool to help advertisers avoid bad news

Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook on Friday said it's testing new advertiser "topic exclusion controls" to help address concerns marketers may have that their ads are appearing next to topics in Facebook's News Feed that they consider bad for their brand.  

Why it matters: As Axios has previously noted, the chaotic nature of the modern news cycle and digital advertising landscape has made it nearly impossible for brands to run ads against quality content in an automated fashion without encountering bad content.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Health

J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID

Photo: Thiago Prudêncio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine was 66% effective in protecting against moderate to severe COVID-19 disease in Phase 3 trials, which was comprised of nearly 44,000 participants across eight countries.

Between the lines: The vaccine was 72% effective in the U.S., but only 57% effective in South Africa, where a more contagious variant has been spreading. It prevented 85% of severe infections and 100% of hospitalizations and deaths, according to the company.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow