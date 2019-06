That's something that Congress can decide.

The Affordable Care Act requires prescribed birth control to be provided without cost-sharing. So while removing the need for a prescription could make contraception more accessible, it could also end up making it more expensive.

What he's saying: Responding to an AOC tweet advocating for the policy, Cruz tweeted, "I agree. Perhaps ... we can team up here as well. A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested?"

What we're watching: Other Democrats also jumped into the Twitter conversation to tell Cruz that they're introducing over-the-counter birth control legislation. "We'd all love to have your support," Sen. Patty Murray tweeted.

