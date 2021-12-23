Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and Albio Sires (D-N.J.) are the latest lawmakers announcing they will not seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 23, compared to 12 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.