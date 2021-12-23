Sign up for our daily briefing

Ted Cruz touts 2024 election chances despite Trump hints to run

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Ted Cruz participates in a December Senate hearing on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told conservative outlet the Truth Gazette in an interview published Wednesday he believes he's well-placed to be selected as the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Driving the news: Brilyn Hollyhand, the 15-year-old founder and editor-in-chief of the Gazette, asked Cruz if he'd ever try running for president again. "Absolutely, in a heartbeat," Cruz replied.

  • Cruz noted he ended up placing second when he ran in 2016, losing out to now-former President Trump.
  • "There's a reason historically that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee," Cruz added.

Yes, but: Trump has hinted on several occasions about running for office again in 2024 and he's frequently listed as the most popular choice in polls of Republican voters. 

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Expand chart
Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.) and Albio Sires (D-N.J.) are the latest lawmakers announcing they will not seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 23, compared to 12 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 28 mins ago - Health

Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates

President Biden during a meeting at the White House on Dec. 22. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments on Jan. 7 to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Why it matters: The mandates have faced a series of lawsuits from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The lightning-quick spread of the Omicron variant has finally made clear the value of cheap and accessible rapid at-home COVID tests.

Why it matters: Omicron moves fast, and rapid tests that can prove infectiousness instantly, rather than PCR lab tests that can take days to get results, can help to stem the spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow