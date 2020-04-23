36 mins ago - Technology

Annual TED conference goes virtual

Ina Fried

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

This week was to be the annual TED conference, with thousands of business leaders, celebrities, artists and scientists gathered in Vancouver to share ideas. Instead, Wednesday became the first step in the organizers’ effort to take their entire event online.

Why it matters: While many conferences have moved online, the shift is particularly tricky for luxury events, where much of the value is around in-person networking and socializing.

Driving the news: In many ways, Wednesday’s half-day “prequel” was not unlike a typical TED session. There were a series of talks and performances by musicians, along with short interstitial videos and time in between for hobnobbing in a chat room.

  • The talks themselves were picked to be relevant in the coronavirus era, with speakers like epidemiologist Larry Brilliant and Crisis Text Line CEO Nancy Lublin (who recently appeared on Axios on HBO) talking COVID-19 response.

Between the lines: The challenge for TED, and others that do high-end events, is creating an experience that people will pay thousands of dollars for without the in-person schmoozing, gourmet food, unique expeditions and other perks. 

My thought bubble: I was somewhat skeptical — but the talks were good, and I found myself using the breaks to check in with people I regularly see at TED.

  • Yes, but: Useful doesn't mean I'd pay big money for the experience. And my sense of community was largely based on the real-world connections I'd already made attending the event the last several years in person.

What's next: Wednesday's event was a preview of this year's fully virtual TED conference, which will stretch over eight weeks beginning in May.

Scott Rosenberg

Another pandemic woe: Zoom fatigue

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The rapid trajectory of videoconferencing service Zoom has entered a new phase: What started as a social lifeline during the pandemic, and then became an object of privacy and security concerns, has now become a grind.

Why it matters: Zoom is wearing a lot of us down, and as our era of enforced online work and socializing drags on, we're all going to have to learn how to better conserve our physical and psychological energy.

Margaret Harding McGill

Coronavirus forces Congress, courts to weigh remote deliberations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is creating cracks in the federal government's long-held opposition to conducting business online.

The big picture: Quarantines and social distancing are challenging the way legislators, judges and policymakers are used to operating — though some remain hesitant to upend centuries of tradition and rules.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states moved toward reopening their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 842,600 and the death toll now exceeds 46,700, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

