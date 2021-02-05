Sign up for our daily briefing

Tech preparations for a very different Super Bowl

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Verizon

Due to the pandemic, this year's Super Bowl is different from any past championship game. And tech is playing a big role.

The big picture: You'll need a smartphone just to get in the door, as there are no paper tickets. Concessions are also mobile payment only — no cash.

What's changed this year? "Everything," says Michelle McKenna, the NFL's chief information officer.

Among the differences:

  • Only 25,000 fans will be allowed, including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers. People will be seated directly next to only those in their party, with space between other groups.
  • The halftime entertainment will also look and feel different, McKenna said, because of how the league had to deal with the acts given the pandemic. She declined to go into more detail, not wanting to spoil the show.

Verizon, which spends a bundle to be a league sponsor, will also use the event as a showcase for its high-speed millimeter-wave flavor of 5G.

  • It invested $80 million to upgrade Raymond James Stadium and its surrounds, including laying 60 miles of fiber in and around the stadium, according to Verizon executive vice president Tami Erwin.
  • Those at the game will be able to access Verizon's high-speed network and watch any of seven camera angles on their mobile devices.

Other carriers have also upgraded for the big game.

  • T-Mobile has added its mid-band 5G to key parts of Tampa and both midband and even faster millimeter-wave 5G at the stadium itself. It also plans to advertise on TV during the game.
  • AT&T says it has invested $75 million in the Tampa area over the last 18 months, including adding millimeter-wave to Raymond James Stadium and parking lots, as well as in parts of downtown Tampa, Busch Gardens and Tampa International Airport.

Axios Events
Updated Feb 4, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: Hospitality and the return to work in Tampa

On Thursday, February 4, Axios launched Smart Take, our local event series. Our conversation focused on the hospitality industry, economic recovery and the return to work in Tampa, featuring Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard.

Ursula Perano
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tampa economic leader says transit, infrastructure improvements could drive growth

Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery (L) and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard (R). Photo: Axios

Improving transportation and infrastructure in Tampa could drive significant economic growth, Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard said on Thursday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Tampa has buses for public transportation and has improved its biking and pedestrian access in recent years. But the city does not have a rail system outside of the TECO line streetcar, which is not high-speed and has limited reach. Some infrastructure throughout Hillsborough County is also in need of repair.

Oriana Gonzalez
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with National Guard troops on Capitol Hill. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta-Pool/Getty Images

The Defense Department will send more than 1,000 active-duty military personnel to support mass coronavirus vaccination sites in states across the country, the White House COVID-19 response team announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The Pentagon approved a request from FEMA to provide military assistance for five vaccination centers as part of an effort to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people (with at least one dose) within his first 100 days in office.

