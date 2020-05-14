Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening
A top tech trade group in a Wednesday letter to Vice President Mike Pence pushed the Trump administration to provide clear nationwide guidance on how companies should approach reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: Conflicting guidance from federal, state and local authorities on how to safely get back to work is muddying an already daunting prospect.
Details: Information Technology Industry Council president Jason Oxman is seeking a clear set of guidelines that address the following topics:
- Assessing readiness: Creating a checklist of measures employers should consider taking before reopening that includes social distancing practices and cleaning protocols.
- Health monitoring: Identifying effective COVID-19 screening methods that can be used in a workplace, as well as encouraging widespread testing as capacity increases.
- Transmission mitigation: Techniques employers can use to reduce virus spread such as reconfiguring cubicles or workspaces, determining who is responsible for providing face coverings, and maintaining records on contact tracing.
- Employee support: How to respond to employees whose immigration status is uncertain due to the pandemic or who must care for family members.
