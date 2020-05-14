A top tech trade group in a Wednesday letter to Vice President Mike Pence pushed the Trump administration to provide clear nationwide guidance on how companies should approach reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Conflicting guidance from federal, state and local authorities on how to safely get back to work is muddying an already daunting prospect.

Details: Information Technology Industry Council president Jason Oxman is seeking a clear set of guidelines that address the following topics:

Assessing readiness: Creating a checklist of measures employers should consider taking before reopening that includes social distancing practices and cleaning protocols.

Creating a checklist of measures employers should consider taking before reopening that includes social distancing practices and cleaning protocols. Health monitoring: Identifying effective COVID-19 screening methods that can be used in a workplace, as well as encouraging widespread testing as capacity increases.

Identifying effective COVID-19 screening methods that can be used in a workplace, as well as encouraging widespread testing as capacity increases. Transmission mitigation: Techniques employers can use to reduce virus spread such as reconfiguring cubicles or workspaces, determining who is responsible for providing face coverings, and maintaining records on contact tracing.

Techniques employers can use to reduce virus spread such as reconfiguring cubicles or workspaces, determining who is responsible for providing face coverings, and maintaining records on contact tracing. Employee support: How to respond to employees whose immigration status is uncertain due to the pandemic or who must care for family members.

