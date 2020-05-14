1 hour ago - Technology

Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening

A top tech trade group in a Wednesday letter to Vice President Mike Pence pushed the Trump administration to provide clear nationwide guidance on how companies should approach reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Conflicting guidance from federal, state and local authorities on how to safely get back to work is muddying an already daunting prospect.

Details: Information Technology Industry Council president Jason Oxman is seeking a clear set of guidelines that address the following topics:

  • Assessing readiness: Creating a checklist of measures employers should consider taking before reopening that includes social distancing practices and cleaning protocols.
  • Health monitoring: Identifying effective COVID-19 screening methods that can be used in a workplace, as well as encouraging widespread testing as capacity increases.
  • Transmission mitigation: Techniques employers can use to reduce virus spread such as reconfiguring cubicles or workspaces, determining who is responsible for providing face coverings, and maintaining records on contact tracing.
  • Employee support: How to respond to employees whose immigration status is uncertain due to the pandemic or who must care for family members.

The pandemic broke America

Eight weeks into this nation's greatest crisis since World War II, we seem no closer to a national strategy to reopen the nation, rebuild the economy and defeat the coronavirus.

Why it matters: America's ongoing cultural wars over everything have weakened our ability to respond to this pandemic. We may be our worst enemy.

Michael Bloomberg's coronavirus pivot

Less than a week after dropping out of the presidential race, Michael Bloomberg announced his next major initiative: an online network of mayors and public health experts to help communities deal with the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Two months in, it's serving as a welcome reset for Bloomberg after a rocky campaign. He's welcomed high-profile speakers — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Nancy Pelosi — onto weekly calls with mayors to share their own lessons learned while dealing with crises in office. Joe Biden is expected to give remarks on Thursday's call.

In photos: Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand gets back to business

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

The big picture: NZ is reopening for business this month with no coronavirus community spread. Barber Karl Hurcombe said it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen as he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He had to organize rent relief. But like many Kiwis Axios spoke with, he cherished the lockdown time with his family, going for walks on warm, sunny days. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he joked.

