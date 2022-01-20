Sign up for our daily briefing

Google exec: Tech could become a "vehicle for democratizing" health access

Yacob Reyes

Google Chief Health Officer Dr. Karen DeSalvo. Photo: Axios screenshot

Digital, tech and analytics should become a "vehicle for democratizing access to health," said Dr. Karen DeSalvo, chief health officer at Google, at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

Why it matters: Health care had typically moved at a cautious pace when it came to adopting new technology, Axios' Tina Reed writes. However, the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic spurred a digital transformation.

  • More than 60% of doctors said the pandemic forced technology upgrades that normally would have taken years, according to a poll provided exclusively to Axios.
  • DeSalvo expressed that health technology can create a "broader suite of tools" that can provide personalized insights for users, adding that it should not be seen as a competitor or a disrupter.

What they're saying: Tech "is designed to partner with the ecosystem so that we can bring our tools to bear, to make health more of a reality for everyone, to democratize access to health," DeSalvo said.

  • "I think for me personally, it's seeing that digital and tech and analytics become a vehicle for democratizing access to health for everybody around the world."
  • "I would see us as being that quiet but strong and trusted partner for everybody who's on the front lines doing that work," she continued.

Watch the full event here.

Zachary Basu
Updated 45 mins ago - World

Biden cleans up comments about Russia invading Ukraine

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden sought to clarify his suggestion that a "minor incursion" by Russia into Ukraine may not draw the same response as a large invasion, telling reporters Thursday that "Russia will pay a heavy price" if any troops cross the border.

Why it matters: Some officials in Kyiv saw Biden's comments as inviting Russian aggression.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
58 mins ago - Health

Study finds bias against Black patients written into medical charts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Black patients were more than two-and-a-half times as likely as white patients to have negative descriptors about them in their electronic health record, according to a study published Wednesday in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: The study is further evidence of bias in the U.S. health care system, which can ultimately result in worse care and disparately poor outcomes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate with investigation

Former President Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot sent a letter Thursday to Ivanka Trump requesting her cooperation with the investigation.

Driving the news: "We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics," the chair wrote in a letter to the former president's daughter.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow