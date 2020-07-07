58 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. tech and financial hubs see large declines in job postings

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Seattle after sunset. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Contrary to what you might expect, it's actually America's tech and finance hubs — where the most jobs can be done remotely — that are seeing the biggest declines in job postings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: "Job postings in these in-person service sectors — retail, food preparation, sales, and beauty & wellness — have fallen more in metros where people are more likely to work from home, like San Francisco, Washington, Boston, and Seattle," Jed Kolko, Indeed's chief economist, writes.

The top 10 drops, according to an Indeed analysis of job postings this June compared with last June:

  1. Honolulu, HI: -45.7%
  2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA: -41.7%
  3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA: -41.6%
  4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA: -40.8%
  5. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI: -40.7%
  6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL: -40.6%
  7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH: -40.4%
  8. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: -40.3%
  9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: -40.0%
  10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: -39.9%

Between the lines: Honolulu as the leader makes sense due to the fall of the tourism industry, but the appearance of all the major tech metros in the top 10 is surprising.

  • Those declines can be explained by the fact that postings for service industry jobs have fallen in the cities where a larger share of the population is working remotely, and therefore able to stay home.

Go deeper: How the pandemic will reshape the job market

Go deeper

Hans Nichols
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Scalise PAC invites donors to fundraiser at Disney World

Photo: Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s PAC is inviting lobbyists to attend a four-day “Summer Meeting” at Disney World's Polynesian Village in Florida, all but daring donors to swallow their concern about coronavirus and contribute $10,000 to his leadership PAC.

Why it matters: Scalise appears to be the first House lawmakers to host an in-person destination fundraiser since the severity of pandemic became clear. The invite for the “Summer Meeting” for the Scalise Leadership Fund, obtained by Axios, makes no mention of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The coronavirus is ushering in a new era of surveillance at work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As companies continue to prepare for the return of their employees to the workplace, they're weighing new types of surveillance in the name of safety.

Why it matters: Just as the coronavirus pandemic has acted as an accelerant for the adoption of remote work, it has also normalized increased surveillance and data collection. In the post-pandemic workplace, our bosses will know a lot more about us than they used to.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 11,712,663 — Total deaths: 540,582 — Total recoveries — 6,381,954Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,981,602 — Total deaths: 131,238 — Total recoveries: 924,148 — Total tested: 36,225,015Map.
  3. 2020: Biden releases plan to strengthen coronavirus supply chain.
  4. Public health: Fauci says it's a "false narrative" to take comfort in lower coronavirus death rate — Deborah Birx: Some Southern states "stepped on the gas" when reopening.
  5. World: Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive— India reports third-highest case count in the world.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow