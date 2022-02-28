Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

TD Bank buying First Horizon for $13.4 billion

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Toronto-Dominion Bank on Monday announced that it's agreed to buy Memphis-based First Horizon for $13.4 billion in cash.

Why it matters: This would make TD the sixth largest U.S. bank in terms of assets, and significantly expands its footprint into the Southeast.

Details: TD will pay $25 per share for First Horizon, representing a 37% premium over Friday's closing share price, with an expected close by late November.

The bottom line: TD has a long history of growth via acquisition, but this is easily its largest deal to date.

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
Updated 18 mins ago - World

Massive Russian convoy heads toward Kyiv as first round of peace talks ends

A Ukrainian school destroyed in the center of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

As a first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties.

The latest: A Russian convoy stretching over 17 miles — comprised of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and logistics support vehicles — continues to move toward Kyiv from the north, according to satellite imagery from Maxar.

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

People protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine in New York City. Photo: Ismail Ferdous/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest:
Ivana Saric
3 hours ago - World

Ukrainians abroad return home to fight against Russia

Kyiv residents and volunteers prepare a rear post with trenches in Kyiv on Monday. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day, Ukrainians abroad have been been returning home to join the fight against Russia.

Driving the news: Russian forces have shelled civilian areas and prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis. The UN Refugee agency on Monday said that 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled into neighboring countries since Russia's attack began.

