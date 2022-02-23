Target testing feature for curbside Starbucks pickup

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It’s not exactly a drive-thru. More like a drive-up.

What’s happening: Target plans to test a new curbside pickup feature allowing customers to order Starbucks items alongside the rest of their online purchases.

How it works: Customers “will indicate they’re ‘on their way’ to the store via the Target app and will have the option to place an order from the Starbucks menu,” Target said. “Upon arrival, a Target Drive Up team member will deliver their full order to the guests’ car.”

The big picture: With nearly 2,000 stores serving as fulfillment centers, Target is hoping to maintain momentum with its digital business, which has already doubled during the pandemic.

My thought bubble: Sounds like a good way to hide that afternoon caramel macchiato.