Tampa economic leader says transit, infrastructure improvements could drive growth

Axios Tampa Bay's Ben Montgomery (L) and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard (R). Photo: Axios

Improving transportation and infrastructure in Tampa could drive significant economic growth, Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard said on Thursday at an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: Tampa has buses for public transportation and has improved its biking and pedestrian access in recent years. But the city does not have a rail system outside of the TECO line streetcar, which is not high-speed and has limited reach. Some infrastructure throughout Hillsborough County is also in need of repair.

  • "Transportation and infrastructure is really the seed that creates economic growth. Any time you look at development over the centuries, whether it's been access to ports or access to railroads or access to freeways, you have to have access to these types of... infrastructure systems to support economic growth and development."

Richard further argued that Tampa's current public transit system could hinder the city's competitiveness in recruiting new residents or businesses.

  • Transportation "plays a role in terms of people's access to employment opportunities, and when you're looking at a community and the health of a community, you want to make sure that everybody has access to those economic opportunities, whether it's jobs or education. And your transportation helps fill that role," he said.
  • "It is unfortunate that our mass transportation doesn't stack up very well to some of our other competitor cities."

Axios Events
Updated 2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Hospitality and the return to work in Tampa

On Thursday, February 4, Axios launched Smart Take, our local event series. Our conversation focused on the hospitality industry, economic recovery and the return to work in Tampa, featuring Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
7 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

Suzuki's marine division picks location for corporate HQ in Tampa

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Suzuki Motors of America has settled on an office building off Tampa Road near Oldsmar as the corporate headquarters for its new company, Suzuki Marine USA.

Why it matters: The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council said the company will create "numerous jobs over the next several years" and operations are set to begin in April.

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
Feb 3, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The Super Bowl highlights the dark side of Tampa Bay's sex trade

An anti-trafficking poster in Miami ahead of its Super Bowl last year. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

The Super Bowl has become, well, the Super Bowl of anti-human-trafficking campaigns.

What's happening: Tampa saw 71 arrests last month in a trafficking sting, mirroring similar mass arrests in Miami and Atlanta ahead of their Super Bowls.

