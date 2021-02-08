Tampa gained 47,000 residents in the year of the pandemic

Tampa ranks fourth for the influx of new residents in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

By the numbers: A Redfin report shows that Tampa gained 47,000 new residents last year, the most added in any year in the last decade with the exception of 2016.

The three cities with higher influxes are also in the Sunbelt:

Phoenix: 80,000 new residents Dallas: 75,000 Orlando: 60,000

