After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.

More fun ahead of the big game ...

🚙 Would you sell your car to watch the game at Raymond James Stadium?

That's about how much tickets cost, ranging from $9,000 up to $24,310 per seat.

The Tampa Bay Times breaks down the eye-watering sums you can spend to see the game IRL.

📺 Where to watch: If you'd rather hang onto your ride, Creative Loafing has a list of local joints with watch parties and food and drink deals on Super Bowl Sunday.

And want some Bucs gear that's a little bit different? Look here and here.

✈️ Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are adding extra non-stop flights between Tampa and Kansas City for fans during Super Bowl week.

If you're not excited for Tom Brady to play in another Super Bowl, think instead about Capt. Cleve Johnson.