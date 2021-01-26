Sign up for our daily briefing

Tampa's mayor has a message for Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.

More fun ahead of the big game ...

🚙 Would you sell your car to watch the game at Raymond James Stadium?

  • That's about how much tickets cost, ranging from $9,000 up to $24,310 per seat.
  • The Tampa Bay Times breaks down the eye-watering sums you can spend to see the game IRL.

📺 Where to watch: If you'd rather hang onto your ride, Creative Loafing has a list of local joints with watch parties and food and drink deals on Super Bowl Sunday.

  • And want some Bucs gear that's a little bit different? Look here and here.

✈️ Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are adding extra non-stop flights between Tampa and Kansas City for fans during Super Bowl week.

If you're not excited for Tom Brady to play in another Super Bowl, think instead about Capt. Cleve Johnson.

  • The volunteer cannon operator on the stadium's pirate ship told WTSP he hasn’t missed a single home game in 22 years.
  • Learning about Capt. Cleve's job and seeing his beaming smile make this story well worth a read.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay becomes Tom Brady's town

Leonard Fournette celebrates with Tom Brady during the NFC Championship game Sunday. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Move over, Derek Jeter and Steven Stamkos. This is Tom Brady's town now. And all he does is win.

What happened: In his first season with the Bucs, King Brady and his team held on to beat the Green Bay Packers in a 31-26 NFC Championship nail-biter, earning the right to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 25, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Vaccine chaos continues for the most vulnerable

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Even for people who are supposed to get priority, COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains a mess around Tampa Bay.

Why it matters: The stakes are still high. Florida added 277 coronavirus deaths on Friday, tying its daily record set back in August, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Axios
Jan 25, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's narrow path to COVID relief

President Joe Biden has called his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package his top priority. To that end, he had a key bipartisan group of senators meet with White House officials yesterday. So what will it take to get a bipartisan COVID relief bill passed in Congress?

  • Plus, the biggest Russian national uprising facing Putin in 20 years.
  • And, a historic year for the Super Bowl.
