The impressive Spanish-style home was custom built in 1925 for Val Maestro Antuono, one of the country's wealthiest cigar manufacturers. It's now listed for $2,599,990.

Quick history: Antuono's family, who emigrated from Italy, owned a grocery store in Tampa. As a teenager, Antuono dropped out of school to make cigars at the store, eventually starting his own cigar factory, The Tampa Bay Times reported in 2018.

He expanded his business, and over time became one of the recognized labels in the industry.

The exact address is 4024 W Bay to Bay Blvd. At 5,930 square feet, it has 6 beds and 6 baths.

Original structure: Current homeowner and real estate agent Kay Hubbard told me the home's current footprint is true to the original, for the most part. On almost an acre of land, it was designed to be a striking estate.

The 1,800-square-foot loggia, a sort of covered porch, is larger than many homes. It was certainly larger than most homes in 1925.

Architectural details: Some of Hubbard's favorite details are the hand painted wood beams in the upstairs living room and the tiled fireplace, both original to the house.

She also noted there used to be horses kept where the pool is now.

Highlights: Two kitchens, multiple living areas and fireplaces, tons of room for entertaining, mother-in-law suite, four-car garage, mature landscaping, Spanish-style design.

Listed by: Buy In The Bay Realty Group (Kay@hubbardlending.com).

