Tampa's awesomely hideous flag is getting a makeover

The shape-vomit that is the city of Tampa's flag has been overdue for a redesign since it was officially adopted in 1930, and local creative agency Tack United has issued a public challenge for submissions.

What they're saying: "If you’re going to have a flag," Mark Anderson, owner of Tack United, told the Tampa Bay Times, "why have one that is historically inaccurate, that has nothing to do with the city, the people or the culture?"

How it works: The submissions from various artists and designers are collected under #fixourflag on Instagram.

"Tampa has this vibrant creative community, as vibrant as Nashville or Portland or other places, but our flag feels misrepresentative," said Anderson, who also launched an email campaign to convince city officials.

The actual city of Tampa flag. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

