Waterfront wonders: Tampa Bay beach bargains for under $500K

Photo: Key Solutions Real Estate Group.

Whether you're looking for a second home, investment property or your own abode, here are four waterfront condos around Tampa Bay — all priced under $500K.

6006 Midnight Pass Road #28 — $359,000
  • Siesta Key | studio, 1 bath | 420 square feet
  • Features: Casa Mar community, fully updated unit, modern kitchen and bathroom, Murphy bed, short-term rental income opportunity.
  • Listing agent: Nicholas Hays at Key Solutions Real Estate Group
Key Solutions Real Estate Group
Key Solutions Real Estate Group
1361 Perico Point Cir #1361 — $420,000
  • Perico Bay Club/Bradenton | 2 beds,  2 baths | 1,334 square feet
  • Features: Spacious screened-in porch, updated kitchen with subway backsplash, vinyl plank floors, gated community with shared amenities, stunning views.
  • Listing agent: Erin Leathem at Island Real Estate
Island Real Estate
Island Real Estate
Island Real Estate
1325 Gulf Drive N. #231 — $329,000
  • Bradenton Beach | 2 beds,  1 baths | 675 square feet
  • Features: Short-term rental income opportunity, turnkey kitchen, community boat slips and pool, bright open layout, private beach.
  • Listing agent: Joanna Petriccione at Keller Williams on The Water
Keller Williams on The Water
Keller Williams on The Water
Keller Williams on The Water
750 Island Way #201 — $496,000
  • Clearwater | 2 beds,  2 baths | 1,866 square feet
  • Features: 55+ community, tastefully remodeled, stunning kitchen with L-shaped island, spacious bedrooms, private balcony, community pool.
  • Listing agent: Paul Roberts at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.

All photos are from their respective listings.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

