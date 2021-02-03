Waterfront wonders: Tampa Bay beach bargains for under $500K

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Key Solutions Real Estate Group.
Whether you're looking for a second home, investment property or your own abode, here are four waterfront condos around Tampa Bay — all priced under $500K.
6006 Midnight Pass Road #28 — $359,000
- Siesta Key | studio, 1 bath | 420 square feet
- Features: Casa Mar community, fully updated unit, modern kitchen and bathroom, Murphy bed, short-term rental income opportunity.
- Listing agent: Nicholas Hays at Key Solutions Real Estate Group
1361 Perico Point Cir #1361 — $420,000
- Perico Bay Club/Bradenton | 2 beds, 2 baths | 1,334 square feet
- Features: Spacious screened-in porch, updated kitchen with subway backsplash, vinyl plank floors, gated community with shared amenities, stunning views.
- Listing agent: Erin Leathem at Island Real Estate
1325 Gulf Drive N. #231 — $329,000
- Bradenton Beach | 2 beds, 1 baths | 675 square feet
- Features: Short-term rental income opportunity, turnkey kitchen, community boat slips and pool, bright open layout, private beach.
- Listing agent: Joanna Petriccione at Keller Williams on The Water
750 Island Way #201 — $496,000
- Clearwater | 2 beds, 2 baths | 1,866 square feet
- Features: 55+ community, tastefully remodeled, stunning kitchen with L-shaped island, spacious bedrooms, private balcony, community pool.
- Listing agent: Paul Roberts at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.
All photos are from their respective listings.
- Know of an interesting listing/home? Email tips to brianna.crane@axios.com.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.