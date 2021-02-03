Waterfront wonders: Tampa Bay beach bargains for under $500K

Whether you're looking for a second home, investment property or your own abode, here are four waterfront condos around Tampa Bay — all priced under $500K.

Siesta Key | studio, 1 bath | 420 square feet

Features: Casa Mar community, fully updated unit, modern kitchen and bathroom, Murphy bed, short-term rental income opportunity.

Casa Mar community, fully updated unit, modern kitchen and bathroom, Murphy bed, short-term rental income opportunity. Listing agent: Nicholas Hays at Key Solutions Real Estate Group

Perico Bay Club/Bradenton | 2 beds, 2 baths | 1,334 square feet

Features: Spacious screened-in porch, updated kitchen with subway backsplash, vinyl plank floors, gated community with shared amenities, stunning views.

Spacious screened-in porch, updated kitchen with subway backsplash, vinyl plank floors, gated community with shared amenities, stunning views. Listing agent: Erin Leathem at Island Real Estate

Bradenton Beach | 2 beds, 1 baths | 675 square feet

Features: Short-term rental income opportunity, turnkey kitchen, community boat slips and pool, bright open layout, private beach.

Short-term rental income opportunity, turnkey kitchen, community boat slips and pool, bright open layout, private beach. Listing agent: Joanna Petriccione at Keller Williams on The Water

Clearwater | 2 beds, 2 baths | 1,866 square feet

Features: 55+ community, tastefully remodeled, stunning kitchen with L-shaped island, spacious bedrooms, private balcony, community pool.

55+ community, tastefully remodeled, stunning kitchen with L-shaped island, spacious bedrooms, private balcony, community pool. Listing agent: Paul Roberts at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc.

All photos are from their respective listings.

Know of an interesting listing/home? Email tips to brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.