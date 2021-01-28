Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

How Tampa Bay is juggling a Super Bowl and a pandemic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With 10 days left until the big game, there’s been a lot of talk about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Super Bowl — and, by extension, Tampa Bay.

The state of play: Super Bowl Host Committee president Rob Higgins doesn’t want to think about what could have been for our area. Instead, he told Axios he appreciates what the Super Bowl is: a much-needed economic boost.

"This is really a shot in the arm when the community needs it most. ... Every community in the country would love to be hosting this Super Bowl right now with how their tourism and hospitality industries have been impacted by the pandemic. That we’re the ones who get it is really important."

Higgins pointed out some of the game's scores:

  • Airline bookings have more than doubled over recent months.
  • Hotels have booked the most rooms since the pandemic started.
  • Its social legacy initiative has backed local charities, like Feeding Tampa Bay, which has seen a 400% increase in demand since the pandemic began.

The other side: Higgins' comments come as a lot of the news surrounding the game this week has focused on big commercial sponsors like Bud Light and Coke dropping out along with reduced capacity limits.

As for the superspreader potential, Higgins said he’s committed to being an example for the rest of the world on how to safely put on a huge event.

  • NFL-sponsored events, like the Super Bowl Experience along downtown's Riverwalk, will be outdoors and distanced, with enforced mask usage.

What's next: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told the Tampa Bay Times that a new order "will require masks outdoors in those areas that we expect will be densely populated with Super Bowl fans."

  • USF health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch told Fox 13 he's more concerned about virus transmission at unofficial parties and gatherings.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Mashed potatoes are among Tampa Bay's favorite sports snacks

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mark Goldman/Getty Images

Mashed potatoes are among the Tampa area's top snack foods this football season, per Instacart's customer data.

We have to wonder: Sports fans, are you guys okay?

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Brianna Crane
Jan 27, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay housing market is on fire

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In December, Tampa Bay-area homes flew off the market in about 10 days, and buyers paid top dollar, according to Florida Realtors' latest report.

The state of play: Historically low interest rates are driving demand. That, combined with low inventory, caused home prices to surge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Sports

Amanda Gorman to become first poet to perform at the Super Bowl

Poet Amanda Gorman delivering a poem during the inauguration of President Biden at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate who won widespread praise at President Biden's inauguration, will recite another original poem before Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The 22-year-old will on Feb. 7 become the first poet to perform at one of the year's most-watched TV events. Her poem "will recognize three honorary game captains" who've served during the pandemic, who'll take part in the game's coin toss: Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-area veteran James Martin, per the NFL.

Go deeper: Amanda Gorman steals the show on Inauguration Day