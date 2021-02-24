Sign up for our daily briefing

Snell Isle architectural gem asks $1.75M

Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty

Starting with the oversized art sculpture entrance, this house knows how to make a first impression.

The state of play: Listing agent Brittany Ranew says this $1.75M smart home is a refreshing departure from homes more typical in Snell.

  • Located at 1100 Brightwaters Blvd. NE, it boasts 2,768 square feet with 3 beds and 3 baths.
  • "This home is contemporary, turnkey, modern with a coastal vibe and unique touches," she said.

Highlights: Moroccan wooden doors, hanging wine rack, exposed stone accent wall, fully furnished, modern lighting and finishes, smart features, Airbnb potential.

Outdoor living: The lanai has an outdoor kitchen, wet bar, fridge, gas fireplace, TV and sound bar. The fenced-in backyard has new landscaping and lighting, and a heated saltwater pool with spa jets.

Listed by: Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty

Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty
Photo courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty

All photos courtesy of Brittany Ranew at Premier Sothebys Intl Realty

  • Know of an interesting listing? Scoops and tips to brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

